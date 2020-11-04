Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 8.5% Higher

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,935,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,365,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The stock has a market cap of $87.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

