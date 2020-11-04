Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.81. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 250.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

