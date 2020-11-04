CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPLG opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

