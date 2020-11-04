Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

