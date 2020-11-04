Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 238,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 274,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAAP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.52.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

