Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

CTVA opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.