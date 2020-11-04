Covanta Holding Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covanta in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVA. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.27. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.