Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.71 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $44.76 or 0.00323618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

