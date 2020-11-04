Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BAP traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $111.40 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
