Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.