Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
