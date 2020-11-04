Credit Suisse Group Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $49.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

