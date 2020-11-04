Credit Suisse Group Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $24.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 249.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 193,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2,788.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 112,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.