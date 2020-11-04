CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $2,950.00

Shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,950.00, but opened at $2,757.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $2,896.00, with a volume of 1,042,117 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($42.20) target price on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get CRH plc (CRH.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,878.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,758.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc (CRH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.