Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.