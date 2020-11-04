Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of CRTO opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Criteo by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.