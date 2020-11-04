Critical Comparison: American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

This table compares American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $47.97 million 3.01 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.00 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.47

American Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors -13.30% -3.12% -1.13% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 87.1% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Realty Investors and Q&K International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Q&K International Group beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc. acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 7 commercial properties comprising 5 office buildings and 2 retail properties; 9 residential apartment communities consisting of 1,489 units; and 49 residential apartment communities totaling 9,192 units. The company also owns or controls 2,346 acres of improved and unimproved land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.