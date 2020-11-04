Critical Comparison: Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) and Texas Roadhouse (OTCMKTS:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 2.46% 6.79% 3.08% Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

93.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 1.77 $174.45 million $2.46 28.56 Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Roadhouse and Fog Cutter Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 16 5 1 2.26 Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $66.27, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fog Cutter Capital Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fog Cutter Capital Group Company Profile

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

