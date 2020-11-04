Critical Contrast: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) versus Associated Capital Group (NASDAQ:AC)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Futu alerts:

This table compares Futu and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group -72.50% -2.46% -2.22%

This table compares Futu and Associated Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 27.34 N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 23.76 $39.19 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Futu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.5% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Futu.

Volatility and Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats Associated Capital Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.