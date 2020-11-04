Critical Survey: Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) & Vishay Intertechnology (OTCMKTS:VSH)

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Diguang International Development alerts:

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diguang International Development and Vishay Intertechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $2.67 billion 0.92 $163.94 million $1.26 13.48

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology 3.94% 7.62% 3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diguang International Development and Vishay Intertechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Intertechnology 2 3 1 0 1.83

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diguang International Development Company Profile

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, power metal plate, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pyrotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, and temperature sensors. The Inductors segment offers inductors, transformers, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and energy storage capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Diguang International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diguang International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.