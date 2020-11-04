Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRON stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

