Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

