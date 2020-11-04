Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $93.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 36.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Crown by 77.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Crown by 39.3% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 41,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

