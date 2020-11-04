Crust Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Crust has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00021392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003123 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 898,685 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

