CryptoCarbon Reaches Market Cap of $146,937.04 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $146,937.04 and approximately $352.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

