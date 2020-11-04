Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $448.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

