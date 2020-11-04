Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

