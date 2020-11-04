Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. On average, analysts expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

