CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.78.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
