CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.