CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CONE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

