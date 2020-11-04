DA Davidson Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

NYSE:AME opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,438. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

