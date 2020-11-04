DAOBet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,332.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 4% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $25,332.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,830.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.01706829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00541433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

