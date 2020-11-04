DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $248,173.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including txbit.io, STEX, SWFT and Bitbox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.03635311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00195271 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,090,621,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart, Bitbox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

