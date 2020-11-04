Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 9%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) rose 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.46 and last traded at $199.12. Approximately 426,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 337,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40.

Shares of Daqo New Energy are set to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

