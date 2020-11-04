DDKoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.73 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00015771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $111,677.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.