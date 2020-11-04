De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Down to $138.80

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.80, but opened at $132.20. De La Rue shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 77,884 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.01.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

