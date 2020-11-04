Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Plans Dividend of GBX 24

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)’s previous dividend of $10.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DPH opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 106.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,608.91 ($47.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,349.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,019.18.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Lisa Bright bought 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,252 ($42.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625.76 ($33,480.22). Also, insider Ian Page sold 13,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,148 ($41.13), for a total value of £436,438.72 ($570,209.98). Insiders have sold a total of 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $64,609,574 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) from GBX 3,185 ($41.61) to GBX 3,515 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.