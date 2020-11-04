Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of DKL opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.99.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.