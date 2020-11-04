Desire Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,623.83 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $15,623.83 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,830.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.02775192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.01706829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00382834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00847727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00382941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

