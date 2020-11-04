Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $52.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

NYSE:JCI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

