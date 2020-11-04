Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $325.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.07.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.78. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total value of $3,819,270.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,681,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.