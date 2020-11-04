Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $119.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

