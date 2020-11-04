Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

