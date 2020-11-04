Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $183.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

TopBuild stock opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 248.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

