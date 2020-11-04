Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Up to $258.50

Shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $258.50, but opened at $269.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $255.75, with a volume of 822 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $95.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.10.

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX (9.50) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dialight plc will post 5759.9062118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dialight plc (DIA.L) Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

