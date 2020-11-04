DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 305,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DISH Network by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $1,222,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

