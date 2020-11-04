DISH Network (DISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DISH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

