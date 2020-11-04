Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of DVCR opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

