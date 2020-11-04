Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

NYSE:DHC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,990. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

