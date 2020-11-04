DMM: Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $724,466.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $724,466.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,913,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,930,062 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

