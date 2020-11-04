Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

